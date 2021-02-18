Wack 100 has some deep-rooted issues with Meek Mill that he's brought to the surface this week, calling out the Philadelphia rapper over his parking lot altercation with Tekashi 6ix9ine this weekend. Awarding the win to 6ix9ine, Wack 100 was seemingly upset with how Meek handled that situation, and he's furthering his beef with the "Uptown Vibes" artist by bringing up his latest controversy.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, a leaked record by Meek Mill and Lil Baby started catching people's attention, specifically because of something Meek said in his verse. "And if I ever lack I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," raps Meek on the song, which many have considered to be disrespectful and hurtful to the Bryant family. The rapper responded to the backlash on Twitter on Thursday morning, but he remains a trending topic as people continue to tear him apart. As expected, The Game's manager Wack 100 jumped in with his own two cents on the matter, calling out Meek for his lyrics.

"Some metaphors SHOULD not be used," wrote Wack on Instagram, posting a picture of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. "Pretenders struggle to pretend when it’s not authentic — 1 man don’t speak for #Philli -Rip #Kobe&GIGI."

In his comments, people are pointing out that Wack 100 has made some questionable remarks of his own about another fallen legend, the late Nipsey Hussle. In a video that was posted in 2019, Wack essentially praised Eric Holder for fatally shooting Nipsey. "He did what he was supposed to do when another gangbanger calls you a f****t, a pedophile, or a snitch," said Wack at the time. "You supposed to handle your business. And can't nobody say that's wrong."



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Meek's lyrics about Kobe's death are certainly hurtful. His passing shouldn't be used as a cheap punchline. But is Wack 100 the right person to be commenting on this?