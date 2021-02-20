Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has been involved in numerous confrontations lately, got into a shouting match with a stranger on Instagram, Saturday. The incident appeared to stem from the man recording 6ix9ine without his permission. During the yelling, 6ix9ine shouts at the man, "You pussy. You just like Meek."

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

"THIS IS WHAT YA N****S DO WHEN I LEAVE," 6ix9ine captioned the video. "YA WANT TO RECORD!!! IM PUTTING EVERYBODY IN THEY PLACE !!!! WHERE THE ENGERY[sic] YA GOT ON THE INTERNET."

Earlier this month, the rapper nearly came to blows with Meek Mill after the two ran into each other outside of a nightclub. Afterward, 6ix9ine wasted no time in trolling Mill on social media.

Additionally, 6ix9ine targeted Lil Durk with his online trolling; however, many felt he crossed a line when he brought Durk's deceased friends and family into the beef. "@lildurk TELL THE TRUTH ABOUT YA GANG MAN THEY REALLY DYING [crying laughing emojis]," the rapper wrote on Instagram. "BACK IN BLOOD ??? CAPPPPPPPPPP [crying laughing emojis]."

As for music, 6ix9ine has also been active in that regard recently. He dropped a music video for his new single "ZAZA," on Friday. Check out the track here.