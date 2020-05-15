Sara Molina
- Relationships6ix9ine's Baby Mama Says His Gym Assault Is Embarrassing For Their 7-Year-Old DaughterThe rapper's co-parent, Sara Molina, believes it was reckless of her ex to not have security around at the time of his attack.By Hayley Hynes
- Random6ix9ine's BM Sara Molina Injured In Car CrashSara Molina was in the car with her daughter and sister.By Alexander Cole
- GramShotti Denies Sexual Relationship With 6ix9ine's Ex Sara MolinaHe claims 6ix9ine uses that excuse to "justify the bullsh*t that he did," adding that the rapper should just say he "was scared."By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine & Sara Molina Disagree About Supervised Visits With Their DaughterThe rapper believes he should be able to see his child whenever he likes, while Molina claims he hasn't done anything for her since she was born.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Tells DJ Vlad She "Regrets" 2019 InterviewThat interview revealed 6ix9ine was cooperating with federal authorities and Molina called out Vlad for having her read the indictment on camera.By Erika Marie
- AnticsSara Molina Says 6ix9ine Tried To Use His Daughter As A Prop In TrialMolina also calls the rapper "government property" and says he has not paid a cent of child supportBy Aron A.
- GramBlueface Claps Back At Tekashi 6ix9ine: "Kids Hungry Daddy Hungry"The California rapper also posted photos of 6ix9ine's ex Sara Molina's injuries she allegedly sustained after a domestic violence incident.By Erika Marie
- Sports6ix9ine Responds To Jake Paul's Call For A Fight: "He's On Steroids"The rapper also mentioned Paul's deceased security guard who also used to work for 6ix9ine.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture6ix9ine's Former Security Guard Dies, Sara Molina Shares Their Messages6ix9ine's former security guard Shadow has reportedly passed away.By Alex Zidel
- GramSara Molina Believes 6ix9ine Has A "Death Wish," Airs Out People Threatening Their DaughterShe also called her ex a "b*tch ass wig wearing boy" who has time to troll rappers but hasn't defended their five-year-old daughter.By Erika Marie
- Gram6ix9ine's Antics Have Caused Ex Sara Molina & Daughter To Receive Insults, ThreatsMolina speaks about getting DMs from strangers calling her young daughter a "b*tch" while being targeted due to the rapper's scandals.By Erika Marie
- Gram6ix9ine Hasn't Met 2-Year-Old Daughter Claims Alleged Baby Mama LaynaShe also stated that she wrote a letter on his behalf for him to be released from prison so he could meet her toddler but claims he hasn't helped her at all.By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine Denied From Seeing Daughter On Christmas6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina says the rapper hasn't been making a strong effort to see their daughter.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSara Molina Calls Out Tekashi 6ix9ine On IG: "All You Do Is Cap"The mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s daughter calls him out on IG.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentSara Molina Talks 6ix9ine: Their Daughter, Past Relationship Failures & More EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Fresh off of her appearance on Hulu's "69: The Saga of Daniel Hernandez" documentary, Tekashi 6ix9ine's ex Sara Molina talks about being a single parent to their daughter and what it was like as the girlfriend of one of the most controversial rappers in the industry.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSara Molina Details Alleged Abuse By 6ix9ine: "[He] Punched Me In My Mouth"She talks about their tumultuous relationship as well as their lack of co-parenting.By Erika Marie
- Relationships6ix9ine Opens Up About Physically Abusing Sara Molina In New Interview6ix9ine admits to pretty much everything, from inflating streams to domestic abuse and his child sex case, in his first interview since his release from prison.By Aron A.
- GossipTekashi 6ix9ine Fights To See His Daughter After Ghosting Her: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine wants to see his daughter, asking the court to order a custody arrangement with Sara Molina.By Alex Zidel
- GramSara Molina & Her Mom Air Out 6ix9ine Over Recent IG LiveSara Molina and her mother air out 6ix9ine over his recent IG Live appearance. By Aron A.
- BeefRich The Kid Echoes Future With 6ix9ine's BM: "She Belong To The Streets"Rich The Kid sent a subliminal message to Tekashi 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend Sara Molina through his t-shirt after picking her up for a video shoot.By Alex Zidel