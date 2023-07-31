Drake Acknowledges His Baby Mother’s Past As A Stripper In New Interview

Drake has long been very quiet about certain elements of his personal life. If not for Pusha T’s instant classic diss track “The Story Of Adidon,” fans may have never known details about Drizzy’s relationship with Sophie Brussaux. But now, five years after that situation the rapper now seems more comfortable with his baby mother and her past. The rapper has been in New York for an extended series of shows for his “It’s All A Blur” tour alongside 21 Savage. According to HipHopDX, last week he ended up in an after-party at the NY strip club Starlets where interviewers from Sidetalk caught up with him.

In the interview, Drake is comfortable cracking a joke about Sophie’s past. “Live at Starlets, you know what I’m sayin’?” the rapper began. “Sidetalk, though. You know what time it is. We in here, man. I’m wearing ‘Pac’s ring. They got my baby momma on the wall over there,” he continued. He says a number of hilarious things throughout the video. Firstly pointing out the important role humor plays in what he looks for as a woman. He follows it up doing a hilarious impression of a typical New Yorker.

Drake Cracks Strip-Club Jokes

Over the weekend Drake popped up on the new Travis Scott album UTOPIA. The project is an absolutely star-studded affair featuring artists like Beyonce, SZA, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and many more. His ongoing tour has also been a place where celebs can’t help but appear. During a recent stop in Washington D.C. he had some major sports stars join him on stage. Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the latest in a string of celebs to pop up on the “It’s All A Blur” tour.

Drake recently made it public that he purchased the most expensive piece of hip-hop memorabilia ever sold at auction. He bought a ring that was custom-made for 2pac and worn in his last public appearance for over $1 million. What do you think of Drake’s jokes about his baby mother? Let us know in the comment section below.

