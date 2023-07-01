Joe Budden Delivers Heartfelt Message To His Girlfriend

Joe Budden is someone who is known for letting his feelings be known about all things related to hip-hop culture. Although some people may not like his opinions, he has never stopped being himself. Overall, this is pretty admirable as he could have stopped a long time ago. The pressure of social media is immense, but Budden continues to do his thing. His podcast is incredibly successful, and at this point, he is extremely influential in the space.

On Wednesday, Joe Budden took a break from being hyper-critical about the culture. Instead, he decided to deliver a heartfelt message to his girlfriend Shadée Monique. Budden has been with her for four years now, and he wanted to celebrate their anniversary in an emotional fashion. Below, you can find his Instagram post addressed to Monique. It was a nice piece of vulnerability from Budden, who clearly loves her very much.

Read More: Joe Budden Jokes About The Keke Palmer Drama

Joe Budden Gets Emotional

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!” Joe Budden wrote. “4 years of love, vibes, fun, firsts, dinners, ‘babe order me this on Amazon’, long talks, stress relief, support, companionship, friendship, FaceTimes, strip clubs, ‘lemme get that blackhead’, playlist sharing (my love language), therapy, resisting therapy, breakthroughs in therapy (lol), sharing secrets (& tea), learning each other, vacations, searching for new shows, ‘put your leg on me’, ‘how this look on me?’ And some other things that i won’t go into.”

We wish the couple nothing but the best moving forward. It is good to see Budden doing so well, especially after years of him pouring his heart out in his music. As for his podcast, well, its success is a given. Joe Budden and his co-hosts continue to deliver entertaining conversations, and they are even bringing on more guests than ever before. Let us know your thoughts on the former rapper’s podcast, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Resurfaced Praise From Joe Budden