Doja Cat’s career is illustrious enough to the point where she doesn’t have to depend on social media to get her name out there. As such, pretty much anything she does on Internet platforms seems to be for fun, yet ends up causing a lot of conversation. Moreover, the artist’s recent photo dump on Instagram sees her sporting a bloody nose, and fake or real, she does not shy away from it at all. While smiling for the camera and putting her face up, close, and personal with it, she didn’t bother to clean herself up- at least, for the first couple of pictures. Eventually, the Los Angeles native included some mirrored snaps and a lo-fi pic of her in a colorful pink crop-top and white headband.

Of course, Doja Cat often posts a lot of provocative, sultry, hilarious, or downright bizarre photographs on her Instagram and Twitter, in particular. For example, for 4th of July, she recently posted nearly nude pics with an American-flag bikini eating hot dogs and popsicles. Sure, it got people talking, but fans buzzed about the 27-year-old earlier this year for very different reasons. With the release of “Attention” in mid-June, it’s finally time for another Doja album cycle, which might be her best yet.

Doja Cat’s Bloody New Selfies

Still, it’s not like the singer, songwriter, and rapper is super keen on all the wild hype that surrounded her single’s drop. After all, some fans loved it so much that they tore down promotional posters of it on the streets for themselves- which she didn’t appreciate. “Stealing my advertisements off of the walls around the city is super f***ed up,” Doja Cat expressed on her Instagram Story. “We don’t put those up for free, so keep that in mind. You’re wack, and I don’t f**k with you if you’re doing that. Use your f***ing brain.”

Meanwhile, that energy will probably rise exponentially (and hopefully manifests in better ways) during her upcoming tour. It’ll run from October to December across North America, and she tapped Ice Spice and Doechii to accompany her. We’ll see how many people in that crowd can say that they’ve seen her with a bloody nose. Regardless, check out that tour info below and come back to HNHH for the latest on Doja Cat.

