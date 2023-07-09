The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is a stylish and comfortable sneaker that combines the classic design of the Air Jordan 11 with modern comfort features. With its low-top silhouette and sleek profile, it offers a versatile and casual look suitable for various occasions. The shoe features a mix of materials, including mesh, leather, and patent leather, which provide both breathability and durability. Overall, this sneaker takes an amazing model in the Air Jordan 11 and redesigns it with comfort as the priority.

The CMFT (Comfort) technology in the midsole ensures a cushioned and supportive feel, making it ideal for all-day wear. The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low also includes a rubber outsole with traction patterns for enhanced grip on various surfaces. Whether you’re a sneakerhead or someone looking for a fashionable and comfortable shoe option, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is a reliable choice that delivers style and comfort in one package.

“Dusty Rose” Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

The sneaker features a reactive light pink sole which will hold up on the court and will also create a low-impact feel. The upper is mostly white leather and mesh and a perforated side allows for airflow. Dusty pink accents can be found on the tongue (under the laces) and on the heel and sock liner. The sneaker features a cohesive and clean color palette which women will love. Overall, when this sneaker releases it will be a big hit. Not only does it have a great color scheme, but the sneaker itself is engineered for comfort.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Dusty Rose” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

