If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11 Low, then you will probably also enjoy the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low. This is a sneaker that takes the AJ11 Low and changes it up a bit. The silhouette itself is quite unique, however, it definitely will not be for everybody.

Overall, this is a shoe that appeals to those who want something casual. Meanwhile, the OG Air Jordan 11 Low is more of a shoe that is ready-made for the basketball court. Either way, the Jordan 11 CMFT Low continues to get new colorways, including the one below.

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “UNC”

As you can see below, this colorway is definitely going to come across as familiar. The official name for the offering is “UNC” and there is a good reason why. After all, one of the most notable things about this shoe is the Carolina blue that is found throughout.

Firstly, this shoe’s main color is actually white. White leather is found throughout the upper, as well as the midsole. Secondly, the Carolina blue comes into play on the toe box and mudguard. This patent leather is gorgeous and remains in line with the Jordan 11 aesthetic.

Overall, this is yet another dope sneaker to come out of the Jordan Brand camp. By now, everyone knows just how important the Jordan 11 ecosystem is to the brand, and this shoe is an example of that. Furthermore, it is always nice to seem some dope new silhouettes make their way back to the market.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have an official release date. However, you can keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

