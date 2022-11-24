There are plenty of variations on the Air Jordan 11 out there. One such model is the Jordan 11 CMFT Low. This is a shoe that came out quite some time ago, however, it has been brought back in increments over the past year or so. It’s not a flashy shoe, however, it has a silhouette that fans can at least familiarize themselves with.

Additionally, this is a shoe that has a ton of great colorway potential. Unfortunately, we haven’t always seen it at times. Instead, Jumpman has been preoccupied with shoes like the Jordan 11 and the Jordan 11 Low. Either way, we’re glad to see new variations of this one from time to time.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Taxi”

Next up for the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is a new colorway called “Taxi.” Presently, this is an unofficial name for the shoe, however, you can easily see why that moniker has been picked out. Overall, it is a color scheme that most sneakerheads are at least a bit familiar with.

In the images down below, you can see how the shoe is engulfed in some black leather. Furthermore, the midsole is white, with an icy blue outsole to help out. Lastly, you have some yellowish gold on the Jumpman logo, as well as the lining. If you like these colors, this shoe will be for you.

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low – Image via Nike

Overall, we hope this can lead to more CMFT Lows in the future. This is a forgotten about silhouette, and it definitely deserves more colorways. Hopefully, someone at Jordan Brand is listening.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for updates. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Taxi – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

