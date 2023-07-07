50 Cent has always been one of the most outspoken artists from hip-hop, whether it’s about the genre, TV, business, politics, and much more. Just a week ago, he even commented on rival Ja Rule’s concert antics, where he came out in a stretcher and was “revived.” However, his most recent take online concerned his disapproval of a reinstated bail policy in Los Angeles concerning misdemeanor charges (not more serious crimes). Moreover, these crimes specifically include burglary, shoplifting, drug use, vandalism, and misdemeanor battery. Under the new law, offenders of these crimes will not be arrested in their detainment and will instead go through a normal court process.

In addition, the city will free currently incarcerated individuals who they arrested on these charges and other similar offenses. Of course, this is a big step in cutting unjust prison time for low-level offenders, especially in trial. Still, 50 Cent believes that this will end up being a negative thing for the L.A. community. He reposted a clip of Fox News covering the development on his Instagram page. “LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there SMH,” the multi-hyphenate star captioned the post.

50 Cent’s Concern Over Zero-Bail Policy

Regardless of his thoughts, this caused a lot of debate among not just residents, but the nation at large. That being said, commenters rushed into 50 Cent’s section to explain why the coverage misleads viewers, breaking down the truth. “This is not what is actually happening,” one commenter clarified. “Anyone arrested will be detained and go through the system as per usual. They will see a judge and a court date will be given.

“In the past, the judge set a cash bail. If you could not afford it you stay in Jail until your court date,” they continued. “This was biased towards people from higher income classes cause they could actually afford bail. Now no one will who is arrested for low level non violent crime be forced to pay cash bail. [They] remain jailed until their court date. Everyone who commits these offenses will be able to stay home until their court date. Just like people with money used to be able to.” For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent, stick around on HNHH.

