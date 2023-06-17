This week had a lot of big music releases to go through, so it’s a good thing that we compiled the best of the best on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update. This Saturday (June 17), we brought you a whole album’s worth of material to dive into. Speaking of albums, there are too many highlights on Gunna’s latest, a Gift & a Curse to name, but we thought “rodeo dr,” “ca$h $hit,” and the music video-assisted “back to the moon” were particularly solid. Another great album to drop this week was Killer Mike’s powerful MICHAEL, and the track “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” featuring Eryn Allen Kane, Future, and none other than André 3000 is a potent slice of its greatness. What’s more is that there might be more Mike and Dre in the future, but only time will tell.

Moving on, there’s the measured “Attention” from Doja Cat, ushering in her new album era and what fans believe is a different and exciting approach. Not only does it have critical acclaim, but it became the second-highest Spotify global streaming debut for a single by a female rapper. Next is Gucci Mane’s “Bluffin’” with Lil Baby, quite the ATL team-up where you see the city’s effortless talent run from generation to generation. Baby also appeared on “Shoe Box,” a taster from Kap G’s latest full-length, HorHey.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Of course, we have to mention the new Trippie Redd single with his girlfriend Skye Morales, “Took My Breath Away.” Compared to his previous rage-centric album, it seems like A Love Letter To You 5 will return to his moodier and more genre-fusing tendencies- but with some solid rapping, to boot. Coi Leray’s dropping an album soon, too, and “Run It Up” is one of its last teaser cuts before release. In addition, the prolific NBA YoungBoy appears on RJAE’s YOU’RE THE PROBLEM on the song “Too Gone.”

Meanwhile, DDG tapped BIA and NLE Choppa for a buttery remix of the track “I’m Geekin.” Last but certainly not least, Mike Dimes and Denzel Curry are absolutely monstrous on “ARSENAL,” a standout from the former’s new project TEXAS BOY. What was your favorite song or album to drop this week? Let us know in the comments and, as always, come back to HNHH for more great new music.

