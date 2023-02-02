Despite the demand for Cam’ron’s iconic pink fur coat that he debuted over 20 years ago, the rapper isn’t willing to sell it to anyone. You could imagine many individuals offered to purchase the jacket from him over the years. The cultural value outweighs any dollar sign attached to it, especially if the potential buyer doesn’t understand its significance.

Cam’ron and Damon Dash during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2003 Collections – Baby Phat – Front Row and Backstage at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage)

During a recent interview with Kevin Durant’s Boardroom platform, Cam recounted when someone offered him $300,000 for his pink jacket. He would’ve earned a significant profit from the sale. However, the Purple Haze 2 rapper said he wasn’t willing to let it go to that particular individual.

“The people who offered it to me, I didn’t feel they deserved it,” Cam said. “It was more of a stat to them like, ‘I bought Cam’s jacket.’ It wasn’t really like they appreciated where that jacket came from.”

That isn’t to say Cam isn’t willing to sell the jacket. Given how the jacket has cemented itself in fashion and music history, he wants to ensure that the person who ends up buying it from him has a firm understanding of its value. Cam explained that he’d sell the jacket if someone would appreciate it, whether in their home or on a public display.

“You got rich suburban kids who be like, ‘Hey Cam, my girlfriend really loves your pink jacket. I don’t really know too much about it but I’ll buy it for her. How much do you want for it?’ That type shit,” he continued. “These are booster babies — their parents come from generational money to where they probably don’t know much about Hip Hop at all anyway, but they dealing with people who do.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Drake and The Diplomats aka Dipset perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Elsewhere in the interview, Cam’ron explained that he only wore it three times due to how much attention it brings. However, many have reached out to him to bring the jacket to fur and hip-hop history exhibits in the past. He said he only wears it if it “makes sense.” For example, he allowed Drake to don the matching hat and jacket combo at the Apollo Theater shows in Harlem.

“So, the fur comes out once in a while if it makes sense,” he added. “But you know, for the Drake show being at the Apollo, I thought it would be cool to bring out.”