Is there anything Kim Kardashian doesn’t do? In between promoting her various brands and products, snapping Instagram photos, and attending glamorous events, the mother of four has little free time in her personal schedule. On top of her responsibilities as a socialite, she’s also got the countless hours she pours into her dream of becoming a lawyer.

As she follows in her late father’s footsteps, the reality star has made it known that prison reform is a matter of great importance to her. She’s previously aided in the pardoning of Alice Marie Johnson, as well as getting clemency for Cyntoia Brown.

Matthew Charles and Jeffrey Stringer also had help from Kardashian and her legal team. In fact, they once saw the release of 17 prisoners in just three months thanks to their efforts.

Some of those who the California native has crossed paths with were on death row. According to TMZ, she’s now been spending time with inmates who are living in solitary confinement. Early last week, she took a trip to Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent, CA along with a camera crew.

Also joining her was Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, and The Hangover executive producer, Scott Budnick. It’s worth noting that the latter made a documentary on incarcerated teenagers in 2016. Another project is now in the works, sources say.

Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kardashian, for her part, reportedly hopes to gain a better understanding of inmates’ mental health while living in solitary.

That same day, cameras caught the KUWTK alum at a restaurant near Pelican Bay. She was chatting with locals while watching her private jet pull up to the airport.

Since then, Kardashian has been back in mom mode, prepping for her youngest daughter, Chicago’s birthday party. As Page Six notes, the event was Hello Kitty-themed and included giant slides, a ball pit, a grilled cheese station, a waffle cart, and a milkshake bar.

