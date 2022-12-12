Kim Kardashian shared her support for WNBA star Brittney Griner on her Instagram Story, Saturday. She shared a tweet that called for the release of Americans imprisoned for drug offenses.

“If we can get Brittney Griner out of a Russian prison for weed, surely we can free Americans who are sitting in American prisons for the same thing,” the tweet reads. A user named @TyHobsonPowell posted the tweet.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 18: Kim Kardashian West at her first-ever KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up opening at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on June 20th, 2018 (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA)

It isn’t the first time that Kardashian has lent her platform towards advocating for the WNBA star’s release. Back in July, she wrote on Instagram, “FreeBrittneyGriner.”

Russia released Griner in a prisoner swap that involved arms dealer Viktor Bout, last Thursday.

“She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said at the White House on Thursday morning. He later described her situation as “untolerable circumstances.”

“Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along,” he added.

On the plane flying home, Griner remarked, “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk.”

Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens told CNN that Griner spoke with everyone she could on the flight.

“And she moved right past me and went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands and asked about them, got their names, making a personal connection with them,” Carstens said.

Russian customs officials detained Griner after finding cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Check out Kardashian’s Instagram Story below.