As people celebrate Brittney Griner returning home, Donald Trump isn’t a happy camper. The former president previously made his lack of support for Griner’s case clear, but now that she’s been released from a Russian prison, he is issuing new statements. Griner was arrested earlier this year after being found with a small amount of cannabis oil while traveling through a Russian airport. The case gained international attention as Griner went to trial. When she was sentenced to nine years in prison, her supporters championed causes centering on her release.

“What kind of a deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our Country, for the man known as ‘The Merchant of Death,’ who is one of the biggest arms dealers anywhere in the World, and responsible for tens of thousands of deaths and horrific injuries,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President Trump DESTROYS Joe Biden over the Brittney Griner prisoner swap! pic.twitter.com/iT146Afj6J — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 8, 2022

He also stated: “Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in this totally one-sided transaction? He would have been let out for the asking. What a ‘stupid’ and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!!!”

The former president’s MAGA supporters have also co-signed his take on social media. Meanwhile, his opposers have brought up his controversial moments in politics pertaining to the release of prisoners under his tenure.

Same people criticizing Brittney Griner being freed for one terrorist didn’t criticize Trump for freeing 5,000 members of the Taliban for a BS deal. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 8, 2022

Additionally, Griner’s wife, Cherelle, spoke out when news of the WNBA star’s release was shared.

“Over the last nine months, you all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life,” said Cherelle. “And so today I am just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration. He just mentioned this work is not easy and it has not been.”

Take a look at the footage of Griner being transferred from Russia back to the United States below.