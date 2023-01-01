As the eldest of the Kardashian-West children, North has spent more time in the spotlight than any of her siblings. Her earliest years were documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now, the world has been watching the young girl grow up via her joint TikTok account with her mom.

In the past, the 9-year-old’s social media use has been a source of contention between her parents. The reality starlet encourages her daughter to have fun and express herself in creative and silly online videos. At the same time, Ye has been more focused on protecting his children’s privacy and innocence.

During a recent appearance on The goop Podcast, Kim and Gwyneth Paltrow had a candid conversation about navigating the online space as a parent. “[TikTok] can only be on my own phone,” the mother of four told the actress of her rules with her kids.

“It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things,” Kardashian went on. “We don’t do comments. She loves to do it and it makes her so happy. She’s so innocent in so many ways,” she additionally noted.

While the blocked comment section leaves some TikTok users disappointed, North’s content has been undeniably impactful over the past few months – especially when one is in need of a quick laugh or a feel-good moment.

Chicago West, North West and Kim Kardashian are seen in Midtown on July 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

In one of her recent videos, the internet sensation turned her little sister, Chicago West, into her mini-me.

Following suit of those who have been participating in the “turning my mom into me” challenge on the app, North put her own spin on it by styling her sibling as her.

Initially, we see the 4-year-old sporting a Batgirl costume and checkered Vans. When she returns, however, she looks just like big sis, rocking a black graphic tee, printed shorts, and rectangular sunglasses.

Check out the wholesome video for yourself below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

