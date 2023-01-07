While some artists like to spend the early weeks of the new year relaxing and plotting their moves for the warmer months, others are ready with new music in the form of an album or single for their fans as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

This year, in particular, NBA YoungBoy and French Montana are already on their grind. Apparently, Kodak Black is about to join them, as he has plans to drop an album in the coming weeks. As HipHopDX reports, the Florida native joined Yungeen Ace on Instagram Live to catch up in front of fans. During the session, the artists revealed some of their big plans for 2023.

“I’m just chilling,” Yak told viewers earlier this week. “Finna drop this album next month.” Additionally, he revealed that EST Gee is just one of the features fans will hear on the unnamed project.

It seems the “Super Gremlin” hitmaker wants to work with some R&B stars as well. Both he and Yungeen agreed that they need to find the next Mariah Carey to aid them with their musical goals.

February appears to be a lucky month for Kodak. In 2022, his Back For Everything album arrived that month. It subsequently debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, moving approximately 60K units in the first week.

While music is clearly on his mind, during the same IG Live, the Broward County native couldn’t help but dish on his love life. At one point, he even admitted to shedding a few years when a rap diva chose another artist over him.

“When Saweetie picked Quavo over me she made me cry bro,” he told Ace and their audience. Though he was heartbroken, the 25-year-old was eventually able to “salute” the couple (who have since gone their separate ways) for committing to a serious relationship.

