Currently gearing up for the debut of his upcoming project Scared 2 Love, 2KBaby just offered fans a new single before the album’s February release.

“Don’t Love Me Now,” which features rising Seattle musician charlieonnafriday, shows 2KBaby getting real about his upbringing and past struggles.

“I was just invisible / Thought I wouldn’t be nothin’ and I’m bein’ litеral / We was the lil’ Gs, young, outside, livin’ critical,” the 22-year-old rapped on the track, using a storytelling style similar to his viral song “OLD STREETS.”

Released in 2019, the hit drew in millions of views on YouTube and earned the young rap artist a solid fanbase. The Lousiville native eventually caught the attention of Lil Durk, who joined 2K Baby for the song’s remix.

In an interview with All Hip Hop in 2021, 2KBaby opened up about wanting to experiment with different genres in his music.

“I want to make everything,” he told the outlet. “Lately I’ve been trying to make pop and other sh*t, but I always continue to do what got me here. I always continue to make music in the lab for the streets, for my people that still love “Old Streets” and still love Lil Sage. I’m definitely trying to master everything in the background.”

Fans can catch 2KBaby’s Scared 2 Love after it drops this February 3rd. Stream “Don’t Love Me Now” below and share your take on the rapper’s new single in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

You bеst give up your keys, either way, we in your vehicle

We would make s**t out the minimal

Cut a n***a off if he violate the principle

