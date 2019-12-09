2KBABY
- Mixtapes2KBaby Shares New Album, "Scared 2 Love"The Louisville rapper returns barely a month after his last mixtape, the Lil Wayne-inspired "Sorry 4 The Hate."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songs2KBaby Drops "Don't Love Me Now" Ahead Of Upcoming AlbumThe new single features Seattle artist charlieonnafriday.By Jada Ojii
- Mixtapes2KBaby Releases Weezy-Inspired Mixtape, "Sorry 4 The Hate"The Louisville rapper is honoring one of the GOATs with a collection of remixes to the hottest instrumentals today.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- News2KBABY Delivers "In The Hills" Single & Music VideoCheck out the latest from 2KBABY.By Hayley Hynes
- News2KBABY Links With Chief Keef, DDG & Mozzy On New Album, “First Quarter”2KBABY’s newest release consists of 11 songs, including “Zack & Cody” featuring DDG.By Hayley Hynes
- News2KBABY Taps Chief Keef For “Luigi” Collab“Luigi” unites Louisville and Chicago on a Mario-inspired track.By Hayley Hynes
- News2KBaby & DDG Are Turning Up At The Tipton On "Zack & Cody"2KBaby and DDG reconnect for their new Disney-inspired collaboration. By Aron A.
- News2KBABY Remixes Bruno Mars' "Lazy Song"2KBABY flips a timeless Bruno Mars tune and drops off "Lazy Song Remix." By Mitch Findlay
- News2KBABY Releases New Single "Great White"2KBABY dropped off his new single "Great White" last week.By Alex Zidel
- News2KBABY & Marshmello Release New Single "Like This"Louisville, Kentucky-based rapper 2KBABY releases his new collaboration "Like This" with Marshmello.By Alex Zidel
- News2KBABY Floats On The Beat On "2kizzy Flow"2KBABY continues to shine on his brand new single "2kizzy Flow."By Alexander Cole
- News2KBABY Releases "Rounds" From "THE 2K STIMULUS"Louisville rapper 2KBABY releases his first new music of 2021.By Alex Zidel
- News2KBABY Delivers Emotional Bars On New Single "MAD"2KBABY is back with a song that gives a clear picture of what he's been through.By Alexander Cole
- News2KBABY Warms Up On Debut EP "Pregame Rituals" Ft. Lil Durk & More2KBABY's Warner Records debut "Pregame Rituals" is a formal introduction to the rising star from Louisville.By Aron A.
- Songs2KBABY Laces Us With Catchy New "Betta" SingleListen to "Betta."By Milca P.