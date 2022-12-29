Over the years, there have been plenty of women with claims of being intimate with Drake. The internet is a wild space for sharing tales involving encounters with celebrities. At every turn, you can find an everyday person who alleges they had some eventful time with one of our favorite stars. This week, a TikToker went viral with her story about Drake, but the rapper has emerged to shut it down.

A woman claimed that Drizzy “flew [her] out” after seeing that she tagged him in a sexy photo on Instagram. “So, he had texted me in vanish mode,” she said. According to the woman, Drake asked for her phone number and dropped the “heart eyes emoji.”

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

She said she got on the phone with the Her Loss hitmaker, and he made it clear that he wanted to see her.

“So, he had booked my flight for November 16. Mind y’all, we textin’, talkin’, all of that, November 13,” she alleged. “He had sent a private [jet] out to get me. But before I got inside his house, they made me sign an NDA. So, I can’t really say too much, but I looked at my NDA rules, so I know what I can and can’t say.”

The story takes all sorts of twists and turns from this point forward. The storyteller said Drake rubbed her stomach and asked if she wanted children. After detailing an alleged sexual experience, the woman’s video went viral, and she became the talk of social media.

Typically, we’ve found that Drake often ignores the mania in these cases. However, he decided to step forward with a flat-out denial.

The rapper wrote, “Never met. Never spoke. Never flew.” He added, “I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given sh*t is sad out here.”

Meanwhile, social media users noticed the woman’s original video has been taken down. It doesn’t look like she’s reacted to gaining Drake’s attention just yet. The woman doesn’t seem to like that Akademiks shaded her on Instagram. Check that out below.