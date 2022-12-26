Stephen A. Smith is someone who does not mince words. If he has something to say, he will vocalize it, for better or worse. This is especially true when it comes to the political sphere. For instance, Smith even has a new show called “Know Mercy” where he delves into politics.

Overall, his political views are very much down the center. Sometimes, he sides with Democrats and other times with Republicans. In that sense, he is very much a classical liberal. Whether or not you believe that is a bad thing, is very much up to you, the reader.

Stephen A. Smith spotted at the Cincoro Tequila Gold launch party on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Cincoro Tequila)

Stephen A. Fires Shots At Republicans

Recently, however, Smith took some heavy shots at the Republicans. This is all because of the recent reports surrounding Trump’s reelection campaign. Smith feels it is disturbing that the party can’t find a different candidate. Overall, it is hard to disagree with what Stephen A. is saying here, even if you love Trump.

“You’re trying to tell me that Biden is going to be 82 years old in 2024, in all likelihood running for reelection, and y’all can’t find someone other than Trump,” Smith asked. “You have any idea how embarrassing that is? It’s embarrassing.”

Is Trump’s grip over the Republican party finally waning? I ponder that question and much more on today's episode. pic.twitter.com/ZPYcqGoteg — Know Mercy Podcast (@KnowMercyPod) December 23, 2022

Making comments like this will always be polarizing, especially in today’s climate. However, Smith is sticking to his convictions, and he does not care whom he offends with what he has to say. Whether it be sports, politics, or whatever else, you know that Stephen A. is going to come with the fire regardless of the topic.



