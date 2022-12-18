Plenty of hip-hop legends have returned with new music in the last month of 2022, but this weekend specifically, we’ve been hearing a lot from some of the younger names in the game. Previously today we recommended 20-year-old PGF Nuk’s “Sko” single. Now, we’re finally sharing 19-year-old BabyK Osama’s latest EP for your consideration.

BabyK3 initially landed on Wednesday (December 14). It was preceded by singles like “No Attempts” with Anti Da Menace as well as “All fa da Fame.” Additionally, the Jacksonville native gave fans a music video for the fourth title, “Raq,” along with his release.

The 13-track project boasts two other guest features. One comes from Backstreet TK on “Keep Counting,” and the other from 7milekory on “Kall My Cousin.”

Aside from those, Osama keeps things rolling by himself on titles like “Limbo,” “Last Minute,” and “2AM IN HOUSTON.”

Thus far, “I Miss You” has emerged as a standout track. As he rhymes, BabyK markedly mourns the loss of a fallen friend. Behind him, listeners hear “a brooding, bluesy instrumental carried by a sorrowful bass and whining keyboard.”

In the past, the rising rapper has earned co-signs from names like Yungeen Ace, Jdot Breezy, and GMK. Seeing as his new EP finds him exploring new sonic textures and expanding lyrically, it’s likely that list will only continue to grow.

His own personal influences include Kodak Black and Lil Durk, though he grew up on names like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

Stream BabyK Osama’s BabyK3 on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which of the songs is your favourite in the comments.

BabyK 3 Tracklist: