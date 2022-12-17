It’s been a busy few weekends for new music, and that trend is only continuing into the last few weeks of the year. This Friday (December 16) hip-hop heads were most excited about albums from Young Dolph and Ab-Soul. For singles, though, many have been showing love to arrivals from artists like Central Cee, Latto, and Russ.

The New Jersey native is no stranger to feeding his fans consistent music. On the 9th of this month, he came through with “Too Much,” on which he reflected on a $50 million offer he received in exchange for his music catalogue. Following that, the lyricist is taking us “Home” on his latest single.

As Rap Radar notes, the two-minute and 39-second long song boasts production by Lucas Quinn. Throughout his verses, Russ reflects on the joys of returning back to his bed after a long stint on the road.

Of course, being a working musician is a dream for many. However, constantly travelling and having to perform as the best version of yourself isn’t an easy feat by any means.

“I missed her so much that I made her Mrs. / Feel like I hit the lottery win, when I saved the digits,” his voice croons on the first verse. “I paid her visits, nah Im lyin’, she always came to me / I was a player, but I changed, this is no game to me.”

Previously this fall we heard from the 30-year-old on tracks like “Inside” and “BET.”

Stream Russ’ “Home” single on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, revisit his recent “Too Much” single here.

