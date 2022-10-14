Russ is one of the most consistent artists out there when it comes to steadily releasing music. He has a new song out pretty well every week, and he is able to do this because he is fully independent. If he feels like dropping a song, he can do it as there is no middleman in the way.

That said, Russ dropped off a new banger on Friday called “BET.” As you can hear down below, this track is a banger of sorts with Russ getting into his hype bag. Russ likes to flip between uptempo party tracks like this one and softer guitar-based ballads. If you’re a fan of something with a bit more oomph to it, “BET” will probably be a track of his that you gravitate to.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know exactly how all of this goes

Too real for the cameras, I don’t like to pose

When I go out, a few weeks on the road

One million, two million, three million, four