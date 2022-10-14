Russ Returns With A Short But Sweet Banger Called “BET”
Russ continues his string of consistent releases.
Russ is one of the most consistent artists out there when it comes to steadily releasing music. He has a new song out pretty well every week, and he is able to do this because he is fully independent. If he feels like dropping a song, he can do it as there is no middleman in the way.
That said, Russ dropped off a new banger on Friday called “BET.” As you can hear down below, this track is a banger of sorts with Russ getting into his hype bag. Russ likes to flip between uptempo party tracks like this one and softer guitar-based ballads. If you’re a fan of something with a bit more oomph to it, “BET” will probably be a track of his that you gravitate to.
Let us know what you think about this brand-new effort, in the comments section down below.
Quotable Lyrics:
I know exactly how all of this goes
Too real for the cameras, I don’t like to pose
When I go out, a few weeks on the road
One million, two million, three million, four