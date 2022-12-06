Future is celebrating yet another dominant year as one of the hottest rappers in the game. His latest splurge comes in the form of dropping a $7.5 million bag. The money was spent on a new pad – and it’s Bentley-branded, of course.

King Pluto is allegedly in contract talks to purchase the beachside apartment in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. The unit is part of the up-scale Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, who is the CEO of Dezer Development.

Rapper Future performs on the Coachella stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California.

The 62-story building will be home to 216 units and is set to be completed in 2027. The laundry list of amenities ensures residents that there’s no reason to leave while they’re home. Complete with a three-story lobby with ocean views, a gym, spa, pool, and a whiskey bar, the place is definitely any man’s dream.

Additionally, it comes with a 14-seater movie theater, a cigar lounge and a games room. Clearly, it’s got everything you need.

Of course the “Stick Talk” rapper’s unit is one of the most extravagant in the futuristic building. It features three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, sprawling over 6,000 square feet.

His new home also includes a private pool located on the terrace and a 1,500-square-foot, four-car sky garage that he won’t even need to drive up to his unit.

“The Dezervator [a patented elevator] takes you and your car straight to your unit — you can see the cars from your living room, thanks to a glass divider from the garage,” says Dezer.

The big purchase caps off another busy year for the 39-year old rapper. Previously, he dropped his ninth studio album, I NEVER LIKED YOU back in April. Featuring the hits “WAIT FOR U” and “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ,” it went on to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

The toxicity-inspired project went on to receive gold status, selling over 500,000 units in the U.S. just a month after its release. 2022 also found him being appropriately crowned one of “the best rappers alive” by GQ.

Future Hendrix is fresh off of making four appearances on Metro Boomin’s newly released sophomore album, HEROES & VILLAINS. There are no signs of him slowing down.

