50 Cent has admittedly been a pretty busy man in the new year. He's been working on a number of television and film productions, including Power Book IV: Force, for which he announced the cast on Thursday, and Black Mafia Family, which is currently also in production. The rap legend hasn't had much time to stay on top of current trends in pop culture, so his page has been used mostly for promotional purposes in recent weeks, pushing his numerous brand affiliations. While he has been trolling his peers less, Fif made it a point to target one of the most polarizing forces in music with his latest post, coming for Tory Lanez and his patchy hair.

"This fool crazy for this. LOL," wrote 50 Cent, captioning a video from comedian Tyhem Commodore that makes fun of Tory Lanez' patchy hair and his multiple bald spots. The video shows a man who is supposed to be Tory getting shot (ironic, right?) but the bullets graze his head, chopping off parts of his hair. He picks up his hair and tries to place it back on his head, but it just keeps falling off. The second slide shows the viral photo of Tory playing basketball, which has been meme'd to oblivion on Twitter.



If we're being honest, it was only a matter of time before 50 Cent got involved in this. This is the type of meme fodder that Fif loves to engage in.

Back in the summer, 50 Cent was poking fun at the Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident, cracking jokes about what happened and sharing joke posts about it. He went on to apologize to Megan for his insensitivity.



Watch 50's take on the latest Tory situation above.