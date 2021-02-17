The internet can be a difficult place, especially for celebrities who choose to live their lives out loud. Tory Lanez is a prominent figure who has amassed fame and respect among his peers and beyond, but the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion caused him to become a polarizing figure. The Canadian artist may be a beast when it comes to creating music, but as much as his fans have stood by his side, his detractors use any opportunities they get to crack jokes at his expense.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Recently, a video of Tory Lanez playing basketball surfaced online, and on Tuesday (February 16), a screenshot of the clip went viral. It showed a bald spot at the top of Tory's head and soon, the internet was flooded with memes. Tory has been trending on social media as posts and comments continue to increase—and the public isn't letting up anytime soon.

In the past, Lanez has often taken the teasing a prodding in stride, so we're assuming that's what he'll do in this case. We've collected a few reactions to Tory's viral photo below, so check them out and share your thoughts.