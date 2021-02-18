The Power franchise has proven to be one of the most exciting series in a long time, boosting the Starz network to a new level. Working hand-in-hand with executive producer 50 Cent, the network has introduced a slate of new programming, including a handful of spin-offs from the original Power. Power Book II: Ghost is already out and Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently in development. In addition to all of the other projects that 50 Cent has undertaken, including the Black Mafia Family series/film, he's also working on Power Book IV: Force, announcing some cast additions on Thursday.

Power Book IV: Force will be focused on Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora. Tommy was a riveting character and there are so many directions that 50 Cent and show creator Courtney A. Kemp can go. On Thursday, they revealed some of the surrounding pieces to this chapter, announcing the following cast hires: Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Isaac Keys, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan.

The news broke via Deadline, and 50 Cent couldn't be more proud to share the list of actors bringing his vision to life. "Just so you know i’m working, i’m not out here f*cking around," he wrote on Instagram.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

With everything that 50 Cent has his hands in these days, Power Book IV: Force has to be one of the most hyped projects that he previously announced. Let us know if you'll be tuning in when this premieres.

[via]