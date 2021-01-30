50 Cent is still trollingMethod Man after Wendy Williams recently revealed that she once had a one-night stand with the Wu-Tang Clan legend.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

"Man fuck that keep saying you don’t remember," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram with a meme regarding the incident.

50 Cent first reacted to the news, earlier this week, by sharing an unflattering photo of Williams. "The fuck kinda weed made you do that blood LOL. OH NO WHAT THE FUCK GOING ON," he captioned the picture.

"If i was you @methodmanofficial i would not remember that sh*t either. LOL never b*tch i don’t remember," he added in another post.

50 Cent and Williams have maintained a public beef for years.

Williams first disclosed her relationship with Method Man during an interview with DJ Suss One, discussing her upcoming Biopic: