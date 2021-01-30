50 Cent has not let up on Method Man after Wendy Williams revealed their one-night stand.
JC Olivera / Getty Images
"Man fuck that keep saying you don’t remember," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram with a meme regarding the incident.
50 Cent first reacted to the news, earlier this week, by sharing an unflattering photo of Williams. "The fuck kinda weed made you do that blood LOL. OH NO WHAT THE FUCK GOING ON," he captioned the picture.
"If i was you @methodmanofficial i would not remember that sh*t either. LOL never b*tch i don’t remember," he added in another post.
50 Cent and Williams have maintained a public beef for years.
Williams first disclosed her relationship with Method Man during an interview with DJ Suss One, discussing her upcoming Biopic:
The only thing I did... I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night-stand. And he'll deny it, maybe not. It wasn't in the [biopic] because Method Man is still very angry at me. I don't know [why]. For being me, for telling the truth. It was one night, we were in the club when a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there. But it was only Meth up in the rafters.
He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in. He was rolling with the car from Staten Island with the whole Clan and their people and I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulder, you know how I do, and I said, 'you wanna come over?' And he said, 'yeah.' People didn't even realize at the time it was Wendy and one of the biggest stars, the leader of the biggest group in the world, just left, got in her Pathfinder, and went back to her penthouse in Jersey City where she bathed him in her jacuzzi tub and smoked more weed, you know, that was back in the coke days. I don't remember what he did, I'm not gonna implicate him on that.