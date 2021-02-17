Tory Lanez is finally trending for something that doesn't have to do with Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident last summer. However, the reason why he's become a topic of conversation on social media isn't for anything positive. In fact, the reason why is a little bit of a blast from the past.

The rapper has always been a little challenged with his hair growth, joking that his hairline had the biggest comeback of the year while Tyga and Soulja Boy were arguing amongst themselves in 2018. Tory had seemingly gone to see a cosmetic surgeon à la Tyga and got hair plugs, stepping up his look a touch. Considering his current trend though, which stems from a series of photos taken of the artist during a pick-up basketball game, the results of his hairline surgery were temporary because, oh man, he has become the butt of the joke once again.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

Not only are there thousands of people making fun of Tory's patchy hair but even his peers are having some fun with him, with the iconic N.O.R.E. sharing a picture of himself laughing behind the star.

"My face says it all," wrote N.O.R.E. on Twitter, spotted right behind Tory and trying to contain his laughter while looking at his hair.

So far, Tory has not been in on the joke. He's been updating his social media channels with promotional videos for his single dropping on Friday with Chris Brown, titled "Feels".