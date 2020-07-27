Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have been building a pretty close friendship for the last few months, popping up on each other's socials as they seemingly spent tons of time together during the quarantine. Even during the height of the lockdown, Megan risked her health to hang with Tory, showing up on Live with him and just enjoying each other's time.

Things got super ugly last weekend after the pair of buddies were spotted swimming with Kylie Jenner. The day after they posted a video with the billionaire makeup mogul, they were said to have attended a house party together when things went left, ending in gunfire.

Here's everything we know about what happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

THE INITIAL STORY: MEGAN STEPPED ON GLASS

At first, most reports were inaccurate about what had actually happened on July 12. We heard Tory Lanez had been arrested on gun charges, getting booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Shortly after, he was released from jail.

Then, fragments of the real story started to pop out. Megan, who was in the vehicle at the time of Tory's arrest, was seen on video walking outside of the crime scene, leaving bloody footprints. She was rushed to the hospital, telling doctors that she had stepped on glass. However, details were still wildly unclear.

It didn't take long for doctors to realize what had actually happened; Megan was shot in both of her feet.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

HINTS THAT SOMETHING WAS AMISS

In the midst of all this, Megan's team began planting seeds that the public was still not aware of the entire situation. One of her producers, Lil Ju (Captain Hook) made some threats against Tory, suggesting that he may have been the person who fired shots at Megan.

"Count your fucking days," he wrote on Twitter, promptly deleting the post, but not before tagging Tory.

This all happened before we received the first report alleging that Tory was actually the gunman.

TORY THE SHOOTER?

At first, an unnamed source had noted that, despite what the popular narrative was claiming, Tory was not actually protecting Megan by firing shots. He was attacking her.

"Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave," said the source to Page Six.

After that, Megan unfollowed Tory from all of her social media platforms, subtly suggesting that the Toronto native could have been the one to fire shots at her feet. Still, she was said to have been uncooperative with the cops. This is supported by the fact that she told doctors she had stepped on glass prior, although they removed bullet fragments from her feet, not glass shards.

After Megan's statement that she was indeed shot, things got seriously messy.

LET THE MESS BEGIN

"The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she said on Instagram. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

The above statement led to a bunch of possible theories about what the hell actually happened, eventually bringing us to the most popular one, which actually involves their friend from a few hours earlier in the night: Kylie Jenner.



Joe Scarnici & Paras Griffin/Getty Images

THE KYLIE CONNECTION

Adam22 went on the record during his No Jumper podcast to suggest that "trusted sources" gave him some inside information about what happened, alleging that the shooting happened because of jealousy over Kylie.

"What I'm hearing, my version that I've heard from trusted sources is that Megan and Tory have been fucking. They've been chilling. They go to this house party. Kylie Jenner is there. I heard, depending on who you want to ask, that either Tory was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner or Kylie Jenner was showing too much attention to Tory. Either way, Meg did not appreciate it," said the podcaster. "Meg-- maybe at this point in her career, has a little bit of an ego, she's feeling herself and she feels she doesn't have to deal with any disrespect. Meg was violating his ass. They got into a fight that was, like, bad. I heard that she was really shitting on him. It was bad."

This story has not been confirmed by either Tory or Megan but, today, Megan went on Live to seemingly brush aside reports that this narrative is accurate.

"So, I see a lot of people painting fake ass narratives and making up stories and all this other wack ass... but I also see a lot of people that are being very supportive and sending prayers," she said. "I really appreciate that."

She went on to thank her fanbase, the Hotties, for sending her so many supportive messages before clearing up some rumors about the shooting.

"I was shot in both of my feet," she said, pausing and taking a deep breath.

Tory Lanez has yet to make a comment about the incident, going radio silent for the last two weeks as he is being investigated as the possible shooter by the LAPD.

We will continue to keep you posted on any details that may arise.