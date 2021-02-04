50 Cent has been working on more television and film projects than we can count, and his most exciting one is arguably the Black Mafia Family series, which is set to take a deep dive into Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory's major drug operation. Showing off the cast last week, 50 Cent managed to get Flenory's son Lil Meech, rapper Kash Doll, and others involved in the series.

While it was previously believed that BMF would be an ongoing series on the STARZ network, which Fif has strong ties to, it appears as though the executive producer is making a last-minute change, requesting a big movie budget and making requests on Instagram.

"BMF is a movie, I think i’m gonna have to talk to starz," wrote 50 Cent on IG. "I need more money for this it’s to good."

The show is in production right now, but it definitely sounds like it could become a film instead. Obviously, that's a pretty big change at this stage, but we're sure that Fiddy would be able to pull it off. Perhaps he was simply using "movie" as a figure of speech.

Following his work on Power, Power Book II: Ghost, and other series, you can guarantee that a lot of people will be tuning in for BMF, regardless of whether it's a television show or a movie.

Do you have a preference?