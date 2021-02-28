Twitter is a funny place, especially when Kevin Durant pops out. Notorious for his social media behavior, including a burner account, he seemingly had the last straw yesterday when he found out there was another KD in the world: Kash Doll. The Detroit rapper got on Twitter where she was admittedly feeling herself, tweeting, "All these n***as wanna f*ck KD." Kevin Durant fired back within minutes, "You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off... U Have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL." However, Kash Doll wasn't going to let that slide. "I’m the real KD.... your name Kevin Durant act accordingly," she wrote.

The exchange went viral with the Internet chiming in with their fair share of jokes but it was 50 Cent that found a perfect marketing opportunity. Fif and Kash Doll might be getting money together on the upcoming BMF series but Fif is at a crossroads since he is a fan of both. "KD got dat jumper, and KD got dat bumper. either way i’m a KD fan," he wrote. However, he's still Kash Doll's boss. Naturally, he was wondering why she was exchanging shots with Kevin Durant while still on the clock. "Kash Doll is filming BMF, how she find time to just take KD name from him," he added.

Unfortunately, we won't get to see Kash Doll and Kevin Durant face-off anytime soon to find out who, out of the two, is the better KD. Kash Doll is open to it, as well, whether it's in the booth or on the court. "Aye 50 we can have a rap battle or go on the court! He lucky i can’t go to the allstar game," she captioned. Even if she did find a way to get to the All-Star Game, chances are she wouldn't have been able to confront Kevin Durant. Not just because it's pandemic but because he'll be sitting out during that weekend's festivities. Pacers star Domantas Sabonis is expected to replace Durant on the Eastern Conference All-Star team.