Kevin Durant has been a stud since returning from his Achilles injury, although as a result of this prior setback, the Brooklyn Nets have been cautious with their star. They don't want him to aggravate old injuries and put himself in a position where he could miss a significant amount of time. For instance, Durant recently suffered a hamstring injury and since that time, the Nets have kept him out of the lineup.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Durant will be missing even more time, as the Nets superstar will not be playing in the All-Star Game. In his place, the NBA will be placing Damontas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers on the Eastern Conference roster.

Sabonis will be part of the reserves, although when it comes to the starting lineup, that spot will be given to Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who is someone that certainly deserves the opportunity.

This news might come as a disappointment to some Nets fans out there, who were hoping for some good news when it comes to their superstar. Regardless, it's clear that Durant is taking his health seriously and when he does come back, he will be out on fresh legs.

Stay tuned for more details on Durant's injury status, as we will make sure to keep you informed.

Lauren Bacho/Getty Images