Kevin Durant's return to the NBA has been a triumphant one. After a year away from the game due to an Achilles injury, Durant has come back in a big way, and in the eyes of some fans, he should be a frontrunner for the NBA MVP trophy this season. While the Brooklyn Nets are struggling on defense, Durant's offense has helped carry the team to new heights, and it's going to be a lot of fun to see this team during a playoff run.

Following a big win against Golden State this past weekend, the Nets announced that Durant actually suffered a minor hamstring strain, and now, he will have to miss two games this week. One of those games is tonight, against the Sacramento Kings, and the other is on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Durant could end up missing more time with this injury if it refuses to improve, although considering Kyrie Irving and James Harden are waiting in the balance, the Nets should be fine in the short term. With Durant's injury history, you don't really want to rush him back, and it seems like the Nets don't mind taking their time here.

Even if Durant is forced to take off more than two games, the Nets are in great shape right now, and some analysts even have them winning it all this season.