50 Cent is pandemic-proof, proving so by continuing to power up in the entertainment world through his latest television and film ventures. We've been hearing about his Black Mafia Family show for months and finally, a new casting update was made available to the public today.

The new series is one of Fiddy's most-anticipated projects in television so far, which is saying a lot considering he's the executive producer of Power, Power Book II: Ghost, and For Life. Still, the upcoming Black Mafia Family program hits a sweet spot for hip-hop fans, so it makes sense that some familiar faces would pop up in the new series. Today, the production announced a slate of new names attached to the project, including Kash Doll.

For starters, Russell Hornsby and Steve Harris have been added to the series as regular cast additions. Hornsby will play Charles Flenory, the patriarch of the family. Harris plays Detective Bryant, who is very familiar with Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory's story. Kash Doll will also be there as a recurring character, playing a paralegal for the biggest defense attorney in Detroit.



Filming is set to begin next year in Detroit and Atlanta.

There is a lot of excitement behind this production, and we'll be sure to keep you updated on any news pertaining to its cast, and its premiere.

