Kevin Durant got into an exchange with a number of his critics on Twitter who were upset the Nets star chose the Clippers to beat the Bucks in this year's finals, rather than the Lakers.

Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

One fan posted a ten-minute audio rant, which says in the description "Me going in on KD for his Clippers/Bucks Take, Why I Always Slander Him, His Pattern of Hoe Behavior."

"Somebody’s pissed," Durant wrote in the replies to the fan. "I have hurt a lot of people personally with my prediction, for their well being, I take it back..Lakers in 1."

"Look at this beta male wierdo now he went and followed my girl. LMAOOOO. KD is a certified WIERDO," the fan then tweeted, with screenshots of notifications showing that Durant followed his girlfriend on Twitter. "Why are you such a wierdo? You are too wealthy for this. You really went and followed my girl thats why she BLOCKED YOU wierdo @KDTrey5."

"My bad, I accidentally pressed follow and liked all her pics, my phone tripping," Durant replied.

The fan continued, "You just proving that everything I said was true. You really move like a H O E."

"Lol you're enjoying this experience. You won’t forget about this day...ever!!," Durant finished.

Check out the tweets below.

