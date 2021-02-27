When it comes to Kevin Durant, every NBA fan knows that his nickname is KD. Whenever someone refers to the name "KD," it's sage to assume that they are going to immediately think of the Brooklyn Nets superstar. In fact, KD is so synonymous with Durant that there is almost no point calling the basketball star by his real name because KD is much easier and everyone knows who you're talking about.

Unfortunately for the basketball star, not everyone agrees with the use of KD. The prime example of this went down on Twitter today as Kash Doll referred to herself as KD in a sexually explicit manner. This immediately led to a response from Durant who said "You did not have to use those initials to get this tweet off...U have to relax with the KD talk, your name is KASHDOLL."

Kash Doll wasn't going to let Durant go lightly with his response as she quote tweeted him saying "I’m the real KD.... your name Kevin Durant act accordingly." Fans didn't exactly take too kindly to what Kash Doll was saying here, as they immediately reminded her that Durant has been called KD for a full decade.

The artist later went on to say "We argue about this all the time."

In the aftermath of all of this, the consensus is that Durant is the true owner of the KD nickname and that he had every right to be a little confused by Kash Doll's tweet. Either way, KD will continue to be his moniker and that's not going to change anytime soon.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images