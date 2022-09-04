Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.

Now, months later, the group has just received an Emmy Award for their act. Upon hearing the news, one performer, in particular, expressed his appreciation and threw a little shade at the same time. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has become notorious for using his social media platforms to put people on blast-- and this was no different.

He shared an image of the award with his 28 million followers and wrote, "I just won my Emmy award [clapping emojis] for the super bowl half time show. LOL." After that, he shared another award, this time thanking Eminem for his efforts. Additionally, in a now-deleted post, Fif uploaded a picture of The Game and said, "No Caption needed."

Following this, the rapper, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, delivered the same energy. He uploaded an old pic of 50 and said, "No caption needed... #SpicyA**N*gga."

In true 50 fashion, he continued by adding a meme of himself to his profile. He wrote, "oh no, i'm sorry you don't get one [trophy emoji]. Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i'm here for you. LOL," in reference to The Game's Drillmatic album having low sales.