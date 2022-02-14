Super Bowl LVI boasted quite the half-time show. Curated by Dr. Dre, viewers were treated to performances from Snoop Dogg, Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. While many enjoyed the half-time show, some felt like the performance was missing someone.

Not impressed with this year’s performers, The Game headed over to IG and reposted posts stating that he should have performed at the half-time show. King Trell posted on his story, “FYI: @losangelesconfidential Should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl I’ll be the first to say it.” Game was clearly in agreement after reposting a few more posts. Considering he’s an LA-native, some felt like it was only right that he performed alongside Dr. Dre.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Game has been feeling pretty left out lately. A few weeks ago, he expressed being bothered about being left off a list of the top 50 rappers of all time via IG. The list included the likes of Biggie, Tupac, JAY-Z, Young Thug, and A$AP Rocky. The list was created by T.I, Funkmaster Flex, and Ebro a few years ago, but Game hasn’t forgotten. He also announced his upcoming project Drillmatic in the post. “I ain’t forgot about these lists…#DRILLMATIC coming soon…HURRICANE GAME LIVES y’all should’ve just threw my baby mamas in there too!!!!” he captioned the post.

The announcement of his new project came days after he debuted his new single “Eazy” featuring Kanye West. The track debuted at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, making it the highest charting single for Game since his 2008 song “My Life” featuring Lil Wayne.

