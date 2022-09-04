Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, as well as 50 Cent, who was welcomed as a special guest, were awarded a Creative Arts Emmy for their collective performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Saturday night. The Television Academy announced that the group had been selected as winners in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category in a post on Twitter.

The show, which drew in 103 million viewers, took place on February 13 as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to be named the Super Bowl champions for the 2021 NFL season. Among the many songs performed at the event included Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode,” 2Pac and Dre’s “California Love,” 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair” and Kendrick Lamar’s “m.A.A.d City."



Rob Carr / Getty Images

In addition to winning a Creative Arts Emmy, the show is also nominated for five Primetime Emmys at the upcoming ceremony scheduled for September 12.

“I am nervous, man. Jay is watching,” Executive Producer Jesse Collins said while accepting the prize, referring to Jay-Z. “First on behalf of the fellow executive producers and our performers, we would like to thank the television academy for this incredible honor. It’s amazing. This is the first time this show has ever won this award and it’s so incredible to be a part of this moment. It took an incredible team to pull this together and I thank you all.”

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is the first of its kind to have ever won an Emmy in this category.

