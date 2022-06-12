The Game has had a lot of bones to pick recently. He called out Rolling Stone for snubbing his album The Documentary on their new list of best rap albums of all time. He's continued his 50 Cent beef, saying the rapper "can't rap" and that 50 paid him $1 million to stop saying "G-Unot." Now, he's airing out his issues with the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

In a new interview with Brandon Marshall on I Am Athlete, Game brought up his disappointment about being excluded from the show, which featured many of his peers, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent. "I was hurt by that," Game admitted.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The rapper continued by guessing as to why he wasn't invited. "The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl is because I’m not a 'safe' artist," he explained. "You don’t know what the Game gon’ do when he get up there. So, it’s just like, 'He not safe,' so they went with the safe artists."

Game also noted that the show was a tribute to West Coast rap, and that therefore it didn't make sense that he wasn't involved and certain other artists were. "We, on the West Coast, are the only motherfuckers who have this crab-in-a-barrel mentality, where we wanna keep n****s down... Snoop Dogg is icon. Dre is icon. Em is an icon, but Em is not from L.A. 50 is not from L.A.," he said. "I’m not taking away from the fact that they were on the Super Bowl, but L.A. [artists] wouldn’t have been in the Detroit Super Bowl or New York Super Bowl. It just wouldn’t have happened... L.A., L.A., L.A. all around the Super Bowl and I didn’t get the call."

The exclusion hasn't discouraged Game too much, though. The rapper is planning on releasing a new 30-song album, Drillmatic, on July 1st.

