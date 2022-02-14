The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. The legendary Super Bowl Halftime Show linkup between Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar went down earlier this evening, and following the iconic performance, viewers have been all over social media sharing their thoughts.

The line-up for the show was announced a few months back, sparking initial excitement which has only built over the last few weeks. With such a star-studded group already gracing the stage, fans weren’t necessarily expecting any surprise appearances but were overjoyed when a huge one arrived for them to enjoy.

Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

As TMZ reports, Dre and Snoop kicked off their stage time with hits like “The Next Episode” and “California Love,” but in the midst of their routine, Curtis Jackson himself – better known as 50 Cent – took over, performing “In Da Club” while hanging upside down with a stage full of amped-up dancers turning up around him.

Next up, MJB graced the stage with her presence and a quick medley before Lamar and Eminem showed audiences what they had to offer. Finally, the Long Beach and Compton industry legends returned to center stage to pop off on “Still D.R.E.” as their fellow headliners flanked them.

Check out reactions to the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show below, and let us know what you thought in the comments.

