Another lyric is being discussed online and Chris Brown is setting the record straight. In 2019, Brown delivered his acclaimed album Indigo, along with its extended version. The latter hosted “Under The Influence,” a sultry track that soon became a fan favorite. Just three weeks ago, Breezy delivered the visual to the single, and it caused fans to revisit the song’s lyrics.

On the track, Brown compares being intoxicated to a sexual experience. It was long thought that he said: “F*ckin’ Robitussin / I don’t know why this sh*t got me lazy right now, yeah / Can’t do Percocets or Molly (Molly) / I’m turnin’ one, tryna live it up here right, right, right.“

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The “Robitussin” mention was the widely accepted lyric, but recently, fans claimed it was incorrect. Several people took to the internet to contest that the read bar is, “F*ckin’, rubbin’, touchin’.“

Social media flew into a frenzy as Brown found himself a trending topic—albeit this time, nothing controversial. Fans expressed their surprise at the lyric being different than they believed, but Brown was quick to return to clear the air.

So Chris Brown ain’t say Fucking robitussin ?? He said fucking, rubbing, touching ?? — 𝑸. 𝑹𝒊𝒄𝒄𝒉 💎 (@q_withthewaves) November 14, 2022

“They been messing up lyrics lately on these music platforms,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “YALL BEEN HAVING A FIELD DAY WITH UNDER THE INFLUECE… ITS: f*cking ROBITUSSIN. And it’s : YOUR BODY LIGHT WEIGHT SPEAKS TO ME [crying laughing emojis].”

The veteran singer’s sleeper hit has earned him yet another wave of success. Despite the scandals he has endured throughout his career, Brown’s reputation is unshaken. His peers, including Usher, declare him a “legend” who deserves his flowers for his contribution to music culture.

Watch the visual for “Under The Influence” below.