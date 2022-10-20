Chris Brown delivered the extended cut of his Indigo album back in 2019, and since then, he’s gone on to share several other singles, a full-length project, and hit the road with Lil Baby on their One Of Them Ones Tour.

Somewhere in between all of that, the father of three also found time to film a music video for “Under the Influence” from the aforementioned deluxe edition of his gold-selling Indigo album.

Landing on Thursday (October 20), the Child.-directed visual stars Brown and a warehouse full of talented female dancers, all of whom take turns tantalizing the recording artist – and viewers at home – with their sultry moves. Though the Virginia native is an undeniably talented performer himself, this time around, he kept his choreography to a minimum.

As Rated R&B reports, “Under the Influence” has seen a significant uptake in streaming numbers as of late, which is seemingly what led Brown to curate a visual for the catchy song. Currently, the track is sitting at No. 23 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after making its debut in the week of Sept. 24 at No. 36.

This is a huge achievement for the “With You” hitmaker, who now has seen an impressive 113 different songs land on the Hot 100 throughout his career, following behind artists like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Future, Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, the Glee cast, and Drake.

Check out Breezy's latest music video above

