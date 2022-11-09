Tierra Whack has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun into a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint on Tuesday. District Attorney Larry Krasner says that she is being charged with disorderly conduct. She has since been released.

TMZ reports that Homeland Security officials searched Whack at an X-ray checkpoint, when they found the gun loaded with 6 live rounds in the magazine. There was no bullet in the chamber.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Tierra Whack during the Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video )

Authorities reportedly believe bringing the loaded gun was an accident. Whack, who is from North Philadelphia, is licensed to carry although bringing a gun into an airport is prohibited under federal law. She has yet to comment on the incident.

Whack broke into the mainstream with the release of her 2018 album, Whack World. In the time since, she’s released a trilogy of projects titled Rap?, Pop?, and R&B?

More recently, The Roots’ featured Whack on their newest track, “Misunderstood,” which also boasts Erykah Badu. She’s collaborated with numerous other high-profile artists as well including Beyonce, Alicia Keys, and others.

Speaking with The Philadelphia Tribune back in 2019, Whack explained the influence that The Roots and other artists had on her coming up in the city: “If I want to be a rapper or artist, I gotta know who came before me and what was going on. I looked up Jill Scott, Black Thought and State Property. I knew everybody. Today, I get to meet them all and be like, ‘Yo, if it wasn’t for you guys, I wouldn’t be here.’ They paved the way. They made it easier for me.”

