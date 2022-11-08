Meek Mill is a massive Philadelphia sports fan. Whether it be the Flyers, the Phillies, the Eagles, or the Sixers, you better believe Meek is going to support his hometown teams. Of course, Meek is a fixture at Sixers games, where he typically sits courtside.

The “Incident”

On Monday night, Meek was courtside to watch the Sixers take on the Phoenix Suns. Meek got to see a huge win, although he became a main story in the game, for all the wrong reasons. In the video below, you can see Meek Mill tripping the referee, albeit completely by accident.

Meek Mill accidentally tripped the ref in Philly 😅 pic.twitter.com/FEkrM9KS2B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2022

The referee just wanted to make his way up the court, however, Meek’s feet got in the way. Hilariously, Meek had no clue that the ref was coming his way, and it ultimately led to the slapstick comedy above. Fortunately, the referee wasn’t too mad about it. Not to mention, Meek made sure to apologize.

On Twitter, Meek Mill shouted out the ref, while also quoting Jay-Z. “Hov once said I be spiked out I can trip a referee lol I apologized to him that’s brazyyy tho,” Meek wrote. It may have been embarrassing for Meek, but there is no doubt that fans got a good kick out of it.

Hov once said I be spiked out I can trip a referee lol I apologized to him that’s brazyyy tho 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9FoZ75N61s — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 8, 2022

Sixers On The Rise

This was a great game for Meek to attend as he got to watch Joel Embiid light up the Suns. He scored a whopping 33 points, which helped the Sixers improve their record to 5-6. The team is off to a slow start, and with James Harden injured, it’s been tough for the Sixers to find momentum.

Last night was a good start, however, seeing as though the Suns are one of the better teams in the league. If the Sixers keep getting performances like this out of Embiid, they have a real shot at going far in the league this season.

