referee
- SportsKyrie Irving Gets Hornets Fan Removed From Game For Heckling After Talking To RefereeThe Mavericks player previously threw shade at his team's own fans for booing the team after a home court loss on Friday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsBradley Beal Punished After Shoving RefereeBradley Beal should have known better.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMeek Mill Hilariously Trips NBA RefereeMeek Mill wasn't paying attention to his feet at the Sixers game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRichard Jefferson Jeered After Having First Referee Call ReversedRichard Jefferson tried his hand at officiating recently.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDak Prescott Under Fire From NBA Referees For Recent CommentsNBA refs call on the NFL to hold Dak accountable.By Marc Griffin
- SportsNBA Reveals New Referee Requirements For Next SeasonThe NBA is looking to curb the spread of COVID-19 around the league.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChris Paul's Arch-Nemesis To Officiate Game 3 Of The NBA FinalsGame 3 of the NBA Finals will see a new officiating crew on the floor in Milwaukee.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMaia Chaka Makes History As First Black Woman To Become An NFL OfficialMaia Chaka has been building her resume in the NCAA and the AAF.By Alexander Cole
- SportsHigh School Football Star Tackles Referee In Now-Viral VideoEmmanuel Duron went viral after attacking a referee following his ejection from a high school football game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMarlon Wayans Seen Arguing With Referees At Son's Basketball GameMarlon was not playing about his son.By Milca P.
- SportsEastern Michigan QB Hits Referee In The Face, Gets Ejected: WatchYou can't be doing that.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Hilariously Trades Jabs With Referee After A Foul: WatchJames is sick of people thinking he doesn't play defense.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPackers & Lions MNF Game Turns Into Referee Hate-Fest, Fans ReactNFL officiating has been abysmal this season.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingReferee Who Forced Wrestler To Cut Dreadlocks Has Been Suspended Two YearsThe referee who made a 16-year old high school kid cut his dreadlocks has been suspended two years.By Kevin Goddard
- FootballUSC Running Back Gets Unsportsmanlike Penalty For Dapping Up Reggie BushBush's infamy lives on. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsTony Ferguson's TKO Win Over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Divides Opinion In MMA WorldTony Ferguson and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone put it all on the line at UFC 238.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeMar DeRozan Fined $25K For Throwing Ball At Referee: ReportDeRozan has probably learned his lesson. By Alexander Cole
- SportsSteve Kerr Unimpressed With Kevin Durant's Ejection In Game 1: "We Took The Bait"Kevin Durant got tangled in the web of known agitator Patrick Beverley.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingWrestling Ref Who Forced Student To Cut Dreadlocks Is Suing For DefamationThe referee believes they did nothing wrong.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPaul George Rips NBA Officiating: "It's Getting Out Of Hand"Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Steven Adams all fouled out in the final 4 minutes of last night's loss to the Clippers.By Devin Ch
- SportsMike McCarthy Caught Berating Officials At High School Basketball Game: WatchMcCarthy thought he was back on an NFL sideline.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJames Harden Hit With $25K Fine For Criticizing Referee Scott FosterHarden was not impressed with recent officiating.By Alexander Cole