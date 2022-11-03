James Harden worked on his physical health quite a bit during the offseason and when he came into training camp, he was in the best shape of his career. This all fell in line with Harden’s new mentality which is all about putting his teammates first, at all costs.

As it turns out, his mentality paid off thanks to a string of phenomenal performances at the start of the season. While Joel Embiid’s play fell off, Harden was able to raise his game and he is the reason why the Sixers have any wins at all if we’re being real.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Unfortunately, during the team’s last game, Harden suffered a foot injury which put his health at risk. Fans were devastated about the injury, especially since the worst-case scenario could have been very dire. While Harden won’t be missing an entire season, he will have to miss significant time.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harden will be out for upwards of a month due to this injury. He was officially diagnosed with a right foot tendon strain, which means he needs to give it time to heal. Playing through it will only make it worse, and the Sixers are simply looking out for their star.

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has suffered right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month. pic.twitter.com/LHEIucfbFj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2022

The Sixers currently have a record of 4-5, which puts them near the middle of the Eastern Conference standings. Without Harden on the court, the Sixers could find themselves in a bind, which is the last thing they need right now. Getting into a hole early can mess up your season, and with expectations for the Sixers at an all-time high, they need to start performing.

Harden's injury is currently a developing story.