Over the past couple of years, a lot has been said in regard to James Harden and his conditioning. There have been times when he has shown up to training camp overweight, and this has led to social media ridicule and even some hilarious memes. With that being said, the 76ers have raised their standards for Harden, and he has been expected to get with the program.

Throughout the offseason, there have been various videos of Harden training harder than ever, and there is no doubt that he is attempting to ditch his party-hard lifestyle. Harden even took a pay cut so that the Sixers would be more competitive this year. Needless to say, Harden has never been more serious about winning.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Today, Harden got to take part in the team’s press conference as training camp officially begins this week. As you can see in the Twitter clip down below, Harden was asked about how much weight he’s lost this offseason. Harden was excited to answer the question, noting that he has dropped a whopping 100 pounds.

"100 pounds" 💀



James Harden on the weight he lost this offseason



(via @MrUram)pic.twitter.com/7GUxaBJ4Na — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2022

This is a very impressive amount of weight, although it is hard to believe someone of Harden’s size could drop 100 pounds without turning into literal dust.

No matter what, you have to be impressed by Harden, who is looking to have one of the winningest seasons of his career.